Attorney General Schmitt Announces Conviction in Dallas County Murder

A man has been found guilty of a murder in Dallas County. Adam Redding was found guilty on September 11th of murder in the first degree and armed criminal action for killing 73-year-old Carroll Ford. On November 29, 2017, Redding stabbed his employer Mr. Ford 30 times in the back, chest, neck, and head. Sentencing is set for October 11, 2019. The only possible sentence for murder in the first degree is life in prison without the possibility of probation or parole. Prior to the commencement of the trial, Redding pled guilty to two counts of forgery for which Linda and Carroll Ford were the victims. That sentencing will take place on the same day.