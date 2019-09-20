Catholic bishops ask Parson to halt upcoming execution

Missouri’s four Catholic bishops are asking Governor Mike Parson to spare the life of a convicted killer whose execution is approaching. 51-year-old Russell Bucklew faces execution on October 1 for killing Michael Sanders in Cape Girardeau County in 1996. The bishops are urging Parson to change the sentence to life in prison. Bucklew suffers from a rare condition called cavernous hemangioma, which causes blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. His lawyers say he could suffer during the execution process. Twice before, in 2014 and 2018, last-minute reprieves from the U.S. Supreme Court spared Bucklew. But the Supreme Court ruled in April that Missouri could move ahead with the execution.