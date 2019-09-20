Friday, September 20th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A skateboarder busted yesterday for allegedly causing a disturbance at a Florida mall blamed a “miniature Paul Blart” for his arrest. 23-year-old Patrick Thompson told police that after briefly skateboarding inside the Indian River Mall, he was confronted around 4:00 p.m. by guard Sean Pisanelli, who announced, “You’re going to jail, punk.”

When cops arrived at the mall, Pisanelli said that Thompson had been “swearing and calling names” in front of the Chick-fil-A in the food court. Thompson claimed to be unaware that skateboarding was not allowed inside the mall.

When confronted by Pisanelli, Thompson told a sheriff’s deputy, he called the security guard “a miniature ‘Paul Blart’ and a ‘Dumbass.’” Thompson was charged with disorderly conduct and trespassing, both misdemeanors, and booked into the county jail. He was released from custody after posting $1,000 bond.