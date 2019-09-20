Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance Releases Request for Information

The Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance (DCI) is requesting information from you and all interested stakeholders regarding the opportunity to stabilize and transform the health insurance market. This can be done through a State Innovation Waiver (“1332 Waiver”). The information gathered through this request will be used by the Missouri Health Insurance Innovation Task Force as it works to formulate its recommendations to submit to Missouri Governor Mike Parson in January 2020. Information regarding the process of responding to the RFI can be obtained through the Task Force website. Responses can be submitted no later than 5 p.m. on October 4.