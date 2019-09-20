Missourians with state approval will get to grow medical marijuana soon for their own use
Missourians who get state approval will be able to grow a little medical marijuana for their own use soon. Columbia advocate and attorney Dan Viets says the growing will be legal but, for a while, getting the seeds will not be.
Legal medical marijuana sales will probably start early next year. Viets is part of a group hosting a seminar for medical marijuana patients and caregivers this Saturday in downtown Columbia.