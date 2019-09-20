Missouri’s “Operation Clear Track” Set for September 24 During Rail Safety Week

Rail Safety week is coming up. On Tuesday, September 24 during Rail Safety Week (RSW), Missouri Operation Lifesaver, the nonprofit rail safety education organization, will join with Amtrak and more than 600 local, state, federal and railroad law enforcement organizations for “Operation Clear Track.” This is a one-day safety detail to raise awareness and enforce railroad grade crossing and trespassing laws in states across the U.S. “Operation Clear Track” will be the largest railroad safety law enforcement operation in the U.S. Rail Safety Week is September 22-28. During Operation Clear Track, Missouri law enforcement personnel will be stationed at targeted railroad grade crossing incident locations to hand out railroad safety cards to motorists and pedestrians, and issue warnings and citations to violators. The goal of Rail Safety Week is to reduce pedestrian and driver injuries and fatalities around railroad tracks through increased public awareness and enforcement.