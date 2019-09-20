Perryville man arrested for Peace Disturbance

A Perryville man was arrested for peace disturbance at a Dollar General in Jackson. On September 17th, it was reported to the Jackson Police Department that a man came up to a woman and her daughter in the Dollar General parking lot. The man walked up to the woman and commented on her looks, making several inappropriate comments. He then attempted to open her car door, which caused alarm for her and her daughter. The women yelled and the man then got into his vehicle and left. After an investigation by Jackson Police, the man was identified as 60-year-old Steven Pettigrew. Pettigrew was arrested and issued a summons for Peace Disturbance to appear in Jackson Municipal Court.