Community Partnership $500,000 block grant to renovate former Cape police station delayed

The Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri has yet to receive a $500,000 Community Development Block Grant to back its makeover of the city’s former police station due to a delay in federal government funding. The two-story building on S. Sprigg St. will serve as the social services organization’s future headquarters. Community Partnership’s executive director Melissa Stickel said the building will provide “badly needed space for all of Community Partnership’s services for low-income residents.” Stickel said additional project plans not part of the initial block grant proposal will include the construction of an approximately 5,000-square-foot adjacent activity center to host community events. The expected project cost has risen from $1 million to nearly $1.7 million. During a board meeting Wednesday, Stickel said Community Partnership voted to move forward with the project. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

