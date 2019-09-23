Missouri House Committee on Gaming Expects Large Crowd for October Public Hearing

October 10th will be your first opportunity to testify before a Missouri House committee in Jefferson City about the issue of alleged illegal slot machines. The House Special Interim Committee on Gaming is expecting a large crowd. Committee chairman Dan Shaul says illegal slot machines cost Missouri education at least $50 million in 2018.

The Missouri Lottery’s executive director testifies the alleged illegal machines can be found across the state, adding that the I-44 corridor between St. James and Lebanon has many of them. Anyone interested in testifying should call Shaul’s office.