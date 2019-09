There was a fatal car crash early Friday morning in New Madrid County. 37-year-old Heather Hicks of Piedmont was travelling on County Road 250, 3 miles south of Malden, when the crash occurred. Hicks traveled off the left side of the roadway, hit an embankment, and overturned. She was not wearing a seat-belt and was ejected from the truck. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

