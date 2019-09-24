Area schools seek to combat students’ vaping

Principals aren’t worried about students smoking in school bathrooms these days. They are worried about students vaping. The Jackson School District is planning to install vape sensors this school year, following in the footsteps of Saxony Lutheran High School, which began using such devices at the start of this school year. The use of e-cigarettes, which is harder to detect, has become commonplace, particularly in junior high and high schools in the area and nationwide. Students vape in locker rooms, restrooms, on school buses and even in classrooms. Jackson school officials plan to install several of the sensors and test them out this school year. The sensors cost about $1,000 each. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

