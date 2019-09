There was a fatal car accident yesterday afternoon in Scott County. The accident occurred on I-55 at exit 66 when a freight-liner stopped in the passing lane. 35-year-old Teara Gully, of East St. Louis, IL, attempted to avoid the freight-liner, but hit the corner of the trailer. 53-year-old Rene Masko, of Indianapolis, IN, had no injuries. Gully was pronounced dead at the scene.

