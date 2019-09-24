Road Work in Jackson

Portions of Old Cape Road will be closed this week and next week while construction crews make service line connections to a new water line. The work will also include repaving the street in areas where the connections are being made. Temporary detours in the work area will start near the intersection of Old Cape Road and South Shawnee Boulevard and will move westward as the with the water line connections. The detours are anticipated to be only between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays. Only Local traffic and residents within the construction area will have access to their homes during this time.

