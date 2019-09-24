Road work throughout Cape Girardeau

Cape Girardeau will be having a couple road work projects starting this week. Southbound traffic on Mount Auburn Road at Hopper Road will be reduced to one lane later this week while street repairs are made at the intersection. The work is scheduled to take place starting at 7 a.m. Wednesday and should take about a day to complete. On Wednesday, AT&T will start a daily 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. closure of the eastbound lane on Broadway between Ellis St. and North Sprigg St. The closures are expected to last one week.

