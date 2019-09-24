Scam Calls Claiming to be From U.S. District Court Targeting Elderly Citizens

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt is issuing a consumer alert to warn you about a potential scam targeting elderly and vulnerable citizens. Recently, the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Missouri has reported hundreds of calls from citizens across Missouri and the country who claim to have received calls from the court’s number asking for money, indicating that the number has been spoofed by scammers. Scammers have made the number look like it is coming from “US Government” or even “US District Court” lending credibility to the callers claims. The caller sounds like a child, pretending to be their grandchild and is currently being held in jail and has gotten in trouble. The scammer goes on to say in order to get out of jail, they need money. This is known as a grandparent scam and it primarily targets the elderly. The Missouri Attorney General’s Office urges you to report these scams to the Consumer Protection Hotline at 1-800-392-8222 or online at https://ago.mo.gov/app/consumercomplaint.

