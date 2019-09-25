Drainage work reduces Route N in Scott County

Route N in Scott County, just east of Route K near Scott City, will be reduced to one lane as contractor crews replace a box culvert. You should expect various lane closures, with the use of temporary traffic signals. The work will take place Monday through November 15. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near those areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

