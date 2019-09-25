KY murder trial set for this week now moved to April

A murder trial in McCracken County, KY was delayed last Thursday, a few days before it was supposed to start. Epionn Lee-McCampbell appeared before McCracken County Circuit Judge Tony Kitchen for a pre-trial conference and said he wanted a new attorney. He had previously been represented by the Department of Public Advocacy, but told the court that he had recently retained attorney Dennie Leach, and wanted him appointed to his case. Leach said he could represent Lee-McCampbell, but only if the court granted a motion to continue the case so he could properly prepare for the trial. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jamie Mills objected, but Judge Kitchen ruled the trial should be delayed. The four-day trial is set to begin on April 21, 2020. Lee-McCampbell was arrested in connection with the death of his girlfriend and their unborn child.

Like this: Like Loading...