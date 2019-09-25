Missouri House Democrats on the Road

Missouri House Democrats are on the road for a bus tour of Southeast Missouri. Missouri House Minority Leader, Rep. Crystal Quade, along with her fellow legislators and representatives of the Democratic Party, will visit Ste. Genevieve, Apple Creek, Cape Girardeau, and Sikeston on Saturday, and Caruthersville, Kennett, Poplar Bluff, and Fredericktown on Sunday. The tour will allow Democratic officials to meet people in those communities. The tour will stop at two locations in Cape Girardeau County for one hour each. They will be at Oak Ridge High School at 1pm and SNAP Bridge Outreach Center at 3pm. For more information, visit CapeDems.com/tour.

1:00 – 2:00 PM

Apple Creek Township

Oak Ridge School District Cafeteria

4198 State Hwy E

Oak Ridge, MO 63769

3:00 – 4:00 PM

S.N.A.P. Bridge Outreach Center

(Stop Needless Acts of Violence Please)

500 S Frederick

Cape Girardeau, MO 63701