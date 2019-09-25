SEMO sees enrollment decline even with record retention rate

Southeast Missouri State University has fewer students this year than last, fueled by a 9.3% drop in the number of high school students taking college classes. Southeast’s enrollment, as of the fourth week of classes, declined by 3.9% from fall 2018 to fall 2019. Head-count enrollment at Southeast totaled 10,637 at its Cape Girardeau, Kennett, Sikeston and Poplar Bluff campuses combined. That’s down from 11,071 students a year ago and 11,501 students in 2017. The decline has occurred despite record retention of full-time, first-time students who first enrolled as freshmen last fall and returned to school this fall. School officials said 75.3% of those students enrolled in classes this fall. Head-count enrollment at Missouri colleges has declined by about 10% over the five-year period ending in 2018. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...