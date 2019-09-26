Endangered Person Advisory – Thayer Police Department

The Thayer Police Department has issued an Endangered Person Advisory for a missing person incident that occurred at Arden Lane around 9:30 last night. 16-year-old Shane Martin left his apartment on foot after a family altercation and has not been contacted since. He suffers from multiple mental and physical issues and may harm himself. He is 5’11” and weighs 200 lbs. He has a fair complexion with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hat, a dark corduroy jacket, dark blue jeans, and black boots. They believe that he may be heading to Williamsville, in Wayne County, in a Silver Honda Civic. If you have any information call 911, the nearest law enforcement, or Thayer Police Department at 417-264-3819.

