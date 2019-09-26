First Baptist Church renames youth-centered facility, focuses on student needs

To avoid confusion, First Baptist Church in Jackson has renamed its youth-centered activity building — formerly The Bridge — to The Summit. Family pastor Ben Bextermueller said the change plays into the church working more with the Jackson School District, offering a place for after-school activities. Bextermueller said students would sometimes confuse the building at 326 S. High St. in Jackson with The Bridge Church in Cape Girardeau, the bridge in Jackson City Park or the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge in Cape Girardeau. The building will offer a space for students to work on school assignments, WiFi access, tutoring for students in need and snacks. The Summit will be open from 3 to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

