Hiker and the three bears: Cape native talks down mama grizzly

Though frightened, Daniel Willingham didn’t panic as he faced a 600-pound mama grizzly bear, ready to defend her cubs. With a “good-sized revolver” in hand and the know-how to de-escalate an extreme situation, the Cape Girardeau native and avid hiker said he convinced the bear he was going to shoot. On Sept. 6, tired from the six-day, 60-mile backpacking trip at Montana’s Glacier National Park, he and the rest of his group kept their momentum with the end figuratively in sight. But he and one other hiker strayed away from the group. That’s when the encounter occurred. The mama grizzly bear took her cubs up a nearby hill and then ran back towards Willingham. He said as the bear stood up, he grabbed his gun and yelled. Willingham attempted to calm the bear. Several hikers unknowingly began walking toward Willingham and the bear. Upon realizing what was happening, they began making loud noises to frighten the bear and ease the situation. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

