Thursday, September 26th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida motorist who has been busted a dozen times for driving without a valid license led cops on a 15-mph chase before getting his fifth DUI. Gordon Ormond’s Thursday night joy ride ended with police popping three of his van’s four tires and taking him into custody.

“I have no license. I’m driving on a suspended license,” Ormond confessed on police video after assuring Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies, also saying “I’m a very good guy.” Ormond, shirtless and flashing a big smile in his mugshot, was driving erratically, albeit at 15-mph, when police spotted the 56-year-old man.

When officers attempted to pull over Ormond, the repeat offender continued driving and struck a basketball hoop in a suburban driveway. He increased his speed to 35-mph before officers laid a spiked strip in the road, which punctured all but one of Ormond’s tires and ended the low speed chase