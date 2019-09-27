Friday, September 27th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

A Florida homeowner found two strangers having sex in her yard Monday afternoon, according to cops who arrested the pair on trespass and indecent exposure charges. The Key West woman told police that she initially heard individuals arguing in the side yard of her residence, which is two blocks from the waterfront.

When the 52-year-old witness went to investigate the disturbance, she discovered a man and woman having sex against a wall. Officers responding to a 9-1-1 call confronted the couple around 5:00 p.m. as they were lying down in the yard.

The suspects, 36-year-old Stephen James Dean and 49-year-old Teresa Ann Behan both smelled of alcohol and appeared intoxicated. Dean and Behan were arrested for indecent exposure and trespassing, both misdemeanors. Behan was also charged with a pair of felonies after she allegedly kicked and punched a patrolman.