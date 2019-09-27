MO groups mobilize in attempt to block inmate’s scheduled execution next week

Some Missouri groups are trying to block next week’s scheduled execution of Missouri inmate Russell Bucklew. The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri, Missourians Against the Death Penalty and others have delivered about 57,000 petitions yesterday to Governor Parson’s office asking him to stop Bucklew’s execution by citing his rare health condition could lead to a cruel and unusual death. Jeff Stack with the Mid-Missouri Fellowship of Reconciliation says torture should be avoided at all costs.

Bucklew was sentenced to death for the 1996 murder of Michael Sanders of Cape Girardeau. He also severely assaulted his ex-girlfriend and two of her relatives and got into a shootout with law enforcement. Governor Parson Spokesperson Kelli Jones says each capital punishment case will be thoroughly reviewed before any decision for a pardon or clemency is made.