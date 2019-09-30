Cape police investigate shooting

A Cape Girardeau man was shot multiple times outside his home Thursday night on North Water Street in the Red Star neighborhood. The victim ran to a neighbor’s home and asked him to call 911. He suffered at least two gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was taken to a local hospital and then transported early Friday to a St. Louis hospital where he was reported in stable condition. Police continued to investigate the shooting Friday. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...