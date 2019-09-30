Judge sentences Cape man to 9 years for stealing, killing dog

A Cape Girardeau man has been sentenced to nine years in prison after he stole a dog and stabbed it 11 times, killing the animal. Andrew Nipper pled guilty to the crime earlier this month. Judge Michael Gardner sentenced Nipper to four years on a felony animal abuse charge, two years for stealing the dog and three years for first-degree stalking. Katlynn Biggerstaff put her dog on a leash outside her apartment and discovered she was missing shortly after. Later that night, her dog was found dead inside a trash bag outside her door. Biggerstaff said Nipper had been stalking his ex-girlfriend Elizabeth Kelly and tried to hit Kelly with his vehicle while the two women were downtown. She told police she believed he killed her dog as a way to intimidate and retaliate against her for calling the police on him. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

