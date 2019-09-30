Merging of two churches brings together black and white congregations

The pastors of Smith Chapel and Trinity Baptist in Sikeston have merged their two churches, bring black and white congregations together. Kenny King and William Marshall had discussed combining the churches for a while and when they didn’t receive any push back from their congregations, they moved forward with the idea. Both churches voted individually to merge Sept. 8. The first service as one congregation was Sept. 15, and the transition has been a smooth one so far. The charter members of the church voted Sept. 22 to name the church Grace Bible Fellowship. Both King and Marshall will share the leadership with each leading the congregation at different times.

