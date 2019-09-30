Monday, September 30th, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

43-year-old Heather Mayeux was arrested for domestic battery after allegedly stubbing out a cigarette on her boyfriend’s forehead during an argument in their Florida residence. Cops allege that Mayeux got into a “verbal altercation” with the 46-year-old victim upon his return home from work.

After pushing the man several times, Mayeux “took her lit cigarette and extinguished it on the victim’s forehead.” After being read her rights, Mayeux reportedly copped to using her beau as an ashtray. “

Police noted, “Mayeux admitted to being frustrated” and said she “may have put the cigarette out on the victim’s forehead.” Mayeux was booked into the county jail on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. A judge has ordered her to have no contact with the victim.