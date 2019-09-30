Poplar Bluff organizations seeking to establish homeless shelter

Organizations in Butler County are joining together to try to bring a homeless shelter to Poplar Bluff. South Central Missouri Community Action Agency Executive Director Ann Smith said they are looking to bring in a homeless shelter to help out families and individuals with shelter and other resources. Funds for this project would be possible through a Community Block Development Grant with a maximum request of $750,000. The Butler County Commission Office is applying for the grant through the help of the Ozark Foothills Regional Planning Commission. The application will be sent to the State of Missouri through the vulnerable populations category. The application is due by October 25th.

