Vintage firetrucks could be on their way out of Cape museum

Two 1950s-era fire trucks may seem right at home in Cape Girardeau’s old fire station turned into a city museum. But they could be on their way out. Cape River Heritage Museum’s Jerry Ford said the museum needs more space. If the city were to sell the trucks, the museum would gain space for more exhibits. The two firetrucks take up much of the space in the rear of the city-owned building at the intersection of Independence and Frederick streets. Ford has suggested the museum should be relocated to city hall once city staff move into new quarters at Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

