Charges for Carjacking through Safer Streets Initiative

A St. Louis man has been charged for carjacking through the Safer Streets Initiative. 28-year-old Kevin Shelton Jr. has been charged with carjacking, two counts of possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, two counts of possession of a firearm in furtherance a crime of violence, and drug trafficking crime. On September 26th Shelton got in a car at Salama’s Market, pointed a loaded firearm at the driver and ordered them to drive. The driver was eventually able to exit the vehicle and Shelton then fired his weapon at the victim. Saint Louis Metropolitan Police Department (SLMPD) officers responded and arrested Shelton. In addition to the firearm, which was loaded with 50 rounds of ammunition, Shelton was in possession of 116 heroin capsules and 82 meth tablets. A hearing on the Government’s motion for pre-trial detention is scheduled for today at 11:00 am.

