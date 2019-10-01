Missouri inmate with rare medical condition faces execution

The fate of a condemned Missouri inmate rests with Governor Mike Parson, who must decide if the risk posed by Russell Bucklew’s unusual medical condition is grave enough to halt his execution. Bucklew is scheduled to be put to death this evening for killing a man during a violent 1996 crime spree in Cape Girardeau. The U.S. Supreme Court in April gave the go-ahead for Bucklew to be executed, so court appeals appear to be exhausted. Parson is weighing a clemency request. Bucklew suffers from cavernous hemangioma. He has blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. A permanent tracheostomy in his throat helps him breathe. His attorneys say in the clemency request that if one of the throat tumors bursts, Bucklew could choke to death.

