Southeast student falls from shuttle

Yesterday afternoon, a Southeast Missouri State University student fell from the back of a shuttle as it drove on Normal Street. The shuttle driver stopped and got out to help the victim and called DPS. DPS was the first to arrive on the scene, followed by a Cape Girardeau city fire truck and ambulance, all of which arrived within 20 minutes of the incident. The student was taken to a local hospital to be assessed for injuries. The victim’s condition is unknown.

Like this: Like Loading...