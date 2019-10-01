Super Snack program begins today

Perry County School District 32 is offering a new program to fuel student’s bodies and minds after school. The D32 Super Snacks program will provide a free after-school snack to students enrolled in organized activities and programs. Assistant Superintendent Jeanie White said that the Super Snack program is designed to fight childhood hunger in at-risk areas. Food Services Director Debbie Baer said that the snacks meet federal meal requirements and will include a grain, protein, fruit, vegetable and milk. Super Snacks menus might include an Uncrustable, cucumber slices, orange juice and milk; or turkey in a whole-wheat tortilla shell, carrot sticks, banana and milk. For more information about the Super Snacks program, please contact Debbie Baer at dbaer@pcsd32.com or 573-547-7500 Ext. 220.

