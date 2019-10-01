Surge in construction jobs, shortage of workers for MoDoT-based jobs

There’s a surge in construction jobs in Missouri, especially to fix roads and bridges, thanks to federal and state support this year. Between July and August the state gained 23 hundred construction jobs. But while there’s a surge in opportunities, there’s a shortage of workers in the state filling these jobs. Chief operating officer of Capital Eddie Welsh has major public projects going all over Missouri.

Welsh and other contractors hire crews from neighboring states to fill the gaps. Missouri Economic Research and Development Center says Missouri’s construction employment is projected to grow 13.11% by the year 2026.