Tuesday, October 1st, 2019

TODAY’S GENIUS AWARD GOES TO……

In Canada, Kamloops RCMP’s crime reduction unit arrested eight people over four days for stealing bikes they had put out as bait to catch thieves. However, there was one arrest that stood out to them in particular — a 41-year-old groom allegedly caught stealing a bike while on his way to his wedding reception.

Corporal Jodi Shelkie with the Kamloops RCMP said, “He was wearing a suit and they asked him why was he dressed so nicely when he was stealing a bike. He had just left from his wedding and was on his way to his wedding reception when he saw the bike and decided to cut the cable and put it in the back of his pickup truck.”

Police said the groom was arrested while driving with a prohibited license. When he failed to show up for the reception, the bride called the groom. Shelkie said, “She did contact the groom through his cell phone inquiring where he was, and the officers answered and advised her that he was in the Kamloops RCMP jail cells and likely would not be making it to the reception.”