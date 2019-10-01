U.S. 61 in Scott County closed for pavement work

U.S. 61 in Scott County, from Messmer Street to Route PP south of Kelso will be closed as contractor crews make pavement repairs. The work will take place from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily October 7th and 8th. All work is weather permitting. Work zones will be marked with signs. You are urged to use caution while traveling near the areas. For more information about these projects, contact MoDOT’s Customer Service Center at (888) 275-6636 or visit www.modot.org/southeast.

