Advisory group sets sights on two pools in Cape

An advisory committee has changed course, setting its sights on two pool projects in Cape Girardeau instead of one. On Tuesday, they eyed a plan to construct an indoor leisure pool next to Jefferson Elementary School and renovate the Central Municipal Pool for swimming competitions. Under this plan, the municipal pool would still rely on an inflatable bubble to allow it to be used in the winter. Committee members said it would need a new inflatable bubble, which would cost about $500,000. The latest plan would spend $6.6 million, including a new bubble, to renovate Central Municipal Pool and another $4.6 million for an indoor leisure pool that would have four lap lanes and some water slides. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

Like this: Like Loading...