Drug Arrest in Cape Girardeau

On Sunday, Cape Girardeau Police Officer Brotz and his canine “Jango” responded to woodbine for a report of a disturbance. Officers located a large quantity of illegal narcotics inside a suspect’s vehicle and ultimately recovered 50 grams of meth, 13 grams of fentanyl, four 1 gram bags of cocaine, 9 grams of marijuana, and 8 THC vape cartridge boxes. 37-year-old Jimmy Dewayne Reed Jr of Cape Girardeau was arrested for three counts of delivery of a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Like this: Like Loading...