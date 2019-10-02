Missouri executes inmate with medical condition

A Missouri inmate has been executed for killing a man in 1996 in a string of violence crimes, despite concerns that the prisoner’s rare medical condition would cause a gruesome lethal injection. Russell Bucklew was put to death yesterday evening. It was Missouri’s first execution since January 2017. There were no outward signs of distress. Bucklew had twice previously been within hours of execution, only to have the U.S. Supreme Court grant last-minute reprieves over concerns that Bucklew might suffer during the execution process. He had a condition called cavernous hemangioma and had blood-filled tumors in his head, neck and throat. Bucklew killed Michael Sanders in March 1996, raped his former girlfriend, shot a state trooper and, after escaping from jail, attacked his ex-girlfriend’s mother and her boyfriend with a hammer.

