PSC Sets Intervention Deadline in Ameren Missouri Request

Ameren Missouri has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking to establish a renewable energy standard rate adjustment mechanism (RESRAM) charge on the monthly bills of its electric customers. The charge would appear as a separate item on the monthly electric bill and is designed to recover costs associated with Missouri’s Renewable Energy Standard (RES). The application reflects RES compliance costs experienced by the Company during the seven month period of January through July 2019. A residential customer using 1,041 kWh (kilowatt-hours) of electricity a month would see a RESRAM charge of approximately $0.46 a month. Applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than October 25, 2019, with the Secretary of the Missouri Public Service Commission, P.O. Box 360, Jefferson City, Missouri 65102, or by using the Commission’s Electronic Filing and Information System (EFIS) at www.psc.mo.gov .

