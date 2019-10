On Thursday, Scott County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Sikeston man in connection with two stolen all-terrain vehicles. Geoffrey Shaffar was arrested for two counts possession of stolen property. The Sheriff’s Office received information that Shaffar had stolen items on his property. Two stolen all-terrain vehicles, one being stolen from Bell City School District were recovered and returned to the owners. Shaffar’s bond was set at $25,000 cash surety.

Like this: Like Loading...