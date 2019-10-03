Ballard County awarded emergency funding for culvert replacement

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has awarded the Ballard County Fiscal Court $12,552 to assist with emergency replacement of a large culvert on South Adkins Dixon Road. The culvert, about ½ mile north of the KY 1290 intersection with South Adkins Dixon Road, was damaged during flash flooding early this year. The culvert continued to deteriorate as heavier than normal rainfall fell through the summer. Plans to replace the ailing culvert are already progressing. The county has ordered a new aluminum pre-fab arch structure to replace the ailing 8 ft. by 52 ft culvert. Work to assemble the new arch, tear out the old culvert, and install the new one could be completed in about a week once work starts.

