Building Hope Event

International Cooperating Ministries is hosting a Building Hope Banquet on Saturday, October 12th at Drury Plaza Hotel and Conference Center. The reception will begin at 5:30 p.m., and the dinner and program will be at 6 p.m. The keynote speakers will be ICM Chief Advancement Officer Tim Dammon and Visual Worship Artist Brian Keith Daniel. Last Year, the banquet raised enough money to complete funding for 2 Hope Centers that provide shelter, food, protection and help educate almost 200 children in El Salvador & Nicaragua. To purchase a ticket to the event, visit icm.org/buildinghope .

