Design-build teams submit proposals for Cape city hall project

Three design-build teams have submitted proposals to transform the Common Pleas Courthouse and Annex into a new Cape Girardeau city hall. The project, budgeted at $12 million, would renovate the two downtown historic structures and construct an addition to link the buildings on the 4.56-acre site. Tuesday was the deadline for submitting proposals. A city committee will evaluate each submission. The goal is to select the team by Oct. 28 and make a recommendation to the City Council by Nov. 4. The project will be funded with $6 million from a capital improvements sales tax approved by voters in August and another $6 million from casino revenue. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

