KSP investigating shooting of 2 year old

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is investigating the shooting of a two year old who suffered a gunshot in the abdomen in Graves County. Police received a 911 call Tuesday evening and when they arrived they found the child with a through and through wound. The child’s father, 25-year-old Zakary Page of Sedalia, Ky., told police the child was unsupervised, in a room with a loaded firearm. He said he didn’t know how the child was shot. The child is in stable condition and expected to be released from the hospital. If you any information, contact the Kentucky State Police Post 1 at 270-856-3721 or anonymously at 1-800-222-5555.

Like this: Like Loading...