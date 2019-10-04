Accused rapist from 40 years ago appears in court

A man jailed on rape and incest charges for a crime allegedly committed 40 years ago was in court on Wednesday. The McCracken County Circuit Court Clerk says Henry Glore was in court on felony charges of third degree rape and incest and was denied a request to lower his bond. Glore is due back in court on Tuesday afternoon for a preliminary hearing. He was taken into custody on Tuesday following an investigation that started last year. Glore’s sister was raped and became pregnant in 1977, when he was 30 and she was 15. DNA tests of Glore, his sister, and the now-grown child confirm that Glore is the father.

