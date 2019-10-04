Ameren Missouri announces statewide solar project

Ameren Missouri is looking for sunny parking lots, rooftops and other open spaces across the state to be suitable locations for solar electric-generating equipment. Ameren Missouri is starting a “Neighborhood Solar” program and plans to spend at least $14 million on the project. The “ideal partners” for the program will be not-for-profit organizations, schools, institutions or other nonresidential locations acting as a gathering spot in the community. Sites for the program will be selected on the basis of an online application process. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

