Cape city receives federal grant to hire firefighters

Cape Girardeau has received a three-year, $330,775 federal grant to hire three more firefighters. Fire chief Travis Hollis says the added manpower could lead to lower fire insurance costs for residents and businesses. The grant will pay much of the salaries and benefits for the additional firefighters. Under the federal program, the city will have to provide a 25% local match each of the first two years of the grant and a 65% match in the third year. Hollis said the grant will allow the city to add a firefighter to each of the city’s three shifts. The grant will provide much-needed staffing at the fire department. The department will be testing firefighter applicants in December. You can read more in the Southeast Missourian.

